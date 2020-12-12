Comments (3)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Oak Park on Friday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and 35th Street, just north of McClatchy Park.
The gunshot victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s identity was not yet released.
A suspect description was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
More from CBS Sacramento:
hello hy
I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website…..
I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website…..Visit Here