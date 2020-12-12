  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Oak Park on Friday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and 35th Street, just north of McClatchy Park.

The gunshot victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s identity was not yet released.

A suspect description was not available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

