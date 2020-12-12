TURLOCK (CBS13) – One person was injured after a propane tank exploded inside of a van Saturday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department said.

Firefighters received reports of the explosion and van on fire at around 1 p.m. from the area of Glenwood and Lander avenues.

Photos from the scene show the van, which was parked next to Javi’s Tacos food truck, sustained major damage.

See photos from the scene below.

turlock van explosion Photos released by the Turlock Fire Department show the damage resulting from a propane tank explosion near Javi's Tacos on Dec. 12, 2020.

turlock van explosion 2 Photos released by the Turlock Fire Department show the damage resulting from a propane tank explosion near Javi's Tacos on Dec. 12, 2020.

turlock van explosion 3 Photos released by the Turlock Fire Department show the damage resulting from a propane tank explosion near Javi's Tacos on Dec. 12, 2020.

Officials said the fire was put out quickly and one person suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under further investigation.

More from CBS Sacramento: