Comments (2)
TURLOCK (CBS13) – One person was injured after a propane tank exploded inside of a van Saturday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department said.
Firefighters received reports of the explosion and van on fire at around 1 p.m. from the area of Glenwood and Lander avenues.
Photos from the scene show the van, which was parked next to Javi’s Tacos food truck, sustained major damage.
See photos from the scene below.
Officials said the fire was put out quickly and one person suffered minor injuries.
The incident remains under further investigation.
More from CBS Sacramento:
cbd collierville tn
I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website…..Visit Here