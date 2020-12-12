SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rallies between two groups in downtown Sacramento turned violent Saturday and resulted in at least one arrest, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At around 3 p.m., officers on the scene deemed the demonstrations as an unlawful assembly. Sacramento police said objects were thrown at officers and both groups pepper-sprayed and confronted each other.

A group of around 50 people dressed in all black took metal poles from a construction site and continued marching on with them, police said.

See various photos below from the scene.

protesters in street The Sacramento Police Department released photos of two groups of protesters that clashed at the California State Capitol on Saturday.

A Defend Sacramento rally began at around 11 a.m. at Roosevelt Park at 9th and P streets.

A disclaimer on the flyer for the march said: “May be subject to bear mace, angry white supremacists, & direct confrontation with Proud Boys.”

Another group participated in the Million MAGA march, which began at noon at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Both groups eventually met and clashed at the Capitol.

Sacramento police said the groups were mostly dispersed just before 3:30 p.m.

Both groups have left the Capitol grounds and are in the area of Roosevelt Park. Officers are separating the group and declaring an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/pvFACqr9bE — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2020

Sacramento police said officers would remain on the scene for the time being. Police did not release any information regarding the arrest.