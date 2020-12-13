Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were killed after a driver went off the roadway and crashed into a tree along I-80 in West Sacramento on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Woodland area CHP said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. along westbound I-80 just passed Reed Avenue.
A person in their 40s and a teenager, both of Vallejo, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not yet released.
The CHP is asking for any witnesses to the crash to provide any information they can.
