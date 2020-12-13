Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Sunday night, the Modesto Fire Department said.
The fire department said just before 9:45 p.m. that crews were still on the scene in the 2800 block of Prescott Drive performing salvage and overhaul.
Of the displaced were four adults and four children. The Red Cross called in to assist the individuals.
Modesto firefighters said the fire was contained to an attic space above a second-story apartment unit.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
