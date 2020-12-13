NYACK (CBS13) – The Christmas spirit was beginning to spread off of the Nyack Road exit on I-80 eastbound. But, it’s also got cheerful employees installing tire chains on people’s cars as the brave the winter and hazardous driving conditions.

“They were telling me I had to put chains on my car,” Michael Leibowitz, who was driving from Yosemite, said. “Not great visibility. Snow’s been pretty heavy at times.”

There were some who came prepared for whatever Mother Nature threw at them on Sunday night.

“Make sure you got your chains. I came prepared. We slipping and sliding. Be careful going up there to Reno. It’s real on the highway right now,” Kyle Hendrix, who was driving from Sacramento, said.

Those conditions forced Caltrans to put chain conditions for drivers on both U.S. 50 and Interstate 80 for a majority of the day and evening on Sunday.

CHP Truckee also reported multiple crashes and spinouts as people headed up the mountain.

Despite dealing with less than ideal and tough driving conditions, some were happy to see others making themselves available to put on tire chains to continue their chilly journeys.

“I’m glad there are people up there guiding everything,” Leibowitz said.

“Go slow and be careful,” Klein said.