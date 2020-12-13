Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at a Natomas shopping center early Sunday morning.
The incident happened along the 3200 block of Arena Boulevard, near E. Commerce Way.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Sacramento police say no officers were hurt.
Police have not commented on the condition of the suspect.
Expect a heavy police presence in the area for the time being. Some roads in the immediate area are closed due to the investigation.
Updates to follow.