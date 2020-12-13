RIPON (CBS13) – A nursing home in Ripon is battling an outbreak of COVID-19 and said there have been three coronavirus-related deaths among residents since November 27.
Bethany Home said two of its skilled nursing employees tested positive on Friday, bringing the total numbers of positive cases to 66 – 44 residents and 22 employees.
The San Joaquin County nursing home said in a news release that it has implemented additional infection control measures to help keep residents and employees healthy.
“Please trust we are doing our best in the midst of this outbreak. We feel the presence of God in this place and are grateful for His grace and sovereignty,” Bethany Home said in a Facebook post. “Please continue to pray fervently for all residents, staff and families of Bethany Home. Even in the hardest seasons we have reason to be thankful and rejoice in the promises of our God.”
