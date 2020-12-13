Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning for the Sierra will remain in effect through Monday morning.
Portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 are snow-covered and slippery, with reduced visibility, travel delays, and chain controls going into effect.
The Winter Storm Warning continues through early Monday morning as snow continues to impact #NorCal. If you must travel, check road conditions at https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2KcOEmUkbQ
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2020
Below are the current chain controls in effect:
Interstate 80
- Eastbound from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange
- Westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale
Highway 50
- Between Twin Bridges and Meyers
You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.
We will all remember you didn’t cover hunter biden,or election fraud!