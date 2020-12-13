  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:chain controls, sierra nevada

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning for the Sierra will remain in effect through Monday morning.

Portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 are snow-covered and slippery, with reduced visibility, travel delays, and chain controls going into effect.

Below are the current chain controls in effect:

Interstate 80

  • Eastbound from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange
  • Westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale

Highway 50

  • Between Twin Bridges and Meyers

You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.

Comments
  1. bobby johnaton says:
    December 13, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    We will all remember you didn’t cover hunter biden,or election fraud!

    Reply

Leave a Reply