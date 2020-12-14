YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Sutter County deputies arrested four juveniles early Sunday on burglary and vandalism charges.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Carolyn Drive in Yuba City around 12:17 a.m. for reports of a possible vehicle burglary. Several witnesses reported seeing a suspicious vehicle and suspicious persons looking into vehicles.
Deputies say they eventually found the suspect vehicle with four juveniles inside along with marijuana, alcohol and a window punch.
The juveniles were arrested for multiple violations including burglary, vandalism and possessing burglary tools, the sheriff’s office said. All four were cited and released to their parents.
Officials did not release the names of the juveniles.
