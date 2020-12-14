Another Storm On Track To Arrive In California MidweekLight snowfall lingered in the Sierra Nevada and some showers fell elsewhere in California on Monday as a storm that brought much-needed precipitation to the state during the weekend wrapped up.

With Family Gatherings On Hold Due To COVID, Many Turning To Businesses For TamalesThere are less than two weeks before Christmas and tamales sales are surging as more people put in orders to have the holiday staple on their dinner tables

First Batch Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Could Arrive At UCD Medical Center MondayIt is the opening act to the end of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States.

Attempt To Recall Governor Surged After French Laundry IncidentCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a rough year. The next one might be even tougher as a recall effort appears to be gaining momentum, fueled partly by outrage over the first-term Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling state residents to spurn social gatherings and stay home.