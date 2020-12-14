SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Light snowfall lingered in the Sierra Nevada and some showers fell elsewhere in California on Monday as a storm that brought much-needed precipitation to the state during the weekend wrapped up.

Preliminary estimates indicated elevations of the Sierra above 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) received between 6 inches and 12 inches (15.2-30.4 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service said.

“The recent rains have been a welcomed sight,” the weather office for the San Francisco Bay Area wrote.

Just a few days ago many Bay Area stations were showing a single-digit percent of normal rainfall since Oct. 1 but after the weekend rainfall those stations are now in the 20% to 30% range, the office said.

The departing system also brought generally very light amounts of rain to parts of Southern California, but up to a half-inch (12.7 centimeters) in San Luis Obispo County.

In the inland region of Southern California, all evacuation warnings were lifted Sunday for the area around a wildfire that erupted Sunday in Riverside County and grew to almost 2,000 acres (809 hectares). Containment lines were established around about a quarter of the burned area.

Radar indicates a few blips of light snow lingering early this morning across the higher elevations of the northern Sierra.

The next rain and snow chances return to California at midweek. The Bay Area weather office predicts a weak atmospheric river. The storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow.

