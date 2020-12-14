  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s detective was transported to a hospital Monday evening after she was involved in a crash on Folsom Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said the detective was responding to a shooting scene near 8900 Folsom Boulevard when she was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash near Manlove Road. The detective was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported.

The crash does not appear to be related to the shooting investigation.

