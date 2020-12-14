SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting outside a liquor store on Folsom Boulevard, officials confirmed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said two men got into an argument at a liquor store near 8900 Folsom Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday. After exiting the store, both men shot at each other, officials said.

One man was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told CBS13 the man who was fatally shot was gunned down as he walked out of the M&M Liquor Store. The witness said he heard at least 20 gunshots.

Dozens of yellow evidence markers were placed around the plaza parking lot as deputies investigated the fatal shooting.

No suspect information has been released. Deputies are still searching for the other man involved.

Active scene outside M&M Liquor Store off Folsom Blvd in Sac County. Here’s what the sheriffs office says: “Around 430p two men were inside a liquor store near 8900 Folsom Blvd, they got into an argument. They exited the store and both men shot at each other…..⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1svypbeUZK — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) December 15, 2020

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the shooting.

A detective who responded to the shooting scene was involved in a traffic collision nearby on Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The detective was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. The crash was not related to the shooting investigation.