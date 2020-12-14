SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting outside a liquor store on Folsom Boulevard, officials confirmed.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said two men got into an argument at a liquor store near 8900 Folsom Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday. After exiting the store, both men shot at each other, officials said.
One man was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Deputies are still searching for the other man involved in the shooting.
The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the shooting.
A detective who responded to the shooting scene was involved in a traffic collision nearby on Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The detective was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported.
The crash does not appear to be related to the shooting investigation.
This is a developing story.