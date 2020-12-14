SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former prison employee who pled guilty to several Sacramento-area rapes has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Mark Manteuffel pled guilty to a series of sexual assaults in Sacramento and Yolo counties between 1992 and 1994.
Manteuffel was arrested in 2019 with the help of the same DNA technology that led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. He was accused of carrying out three violent rapes.
In the first two cases, women were raped and tortured with a knife in their own homes. In the third case, he reportedly used a stun gun on a college student and dragged her off where he committed “monstrous crimes.”
Two of the victims were present for his pleas and sentencing, while the third died shortly after Manteuffel was identified and located, officials said.
Manteuffel worked in federal prisons and lectured at Sacramento State. He lived in East Sacramento and went to Sac State — even worked there briefly.
More from CBS Sacramento: