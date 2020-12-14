Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are looking for the people responsible for throwing bags of feces at downtown businesses and sidewalks.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Modesto Police Department said occupants of a white SUV have been throwing the bags of feces at businesses in the Downtown District over the past several weeks.
Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if they recognize the vehicle and can help identify the owners.
