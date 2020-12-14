By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are looking for the people responsible for throwing bags of feces at downtown businesses and sidewalks.

Modesto police released pictures of the vehicle believed to be used by the people throwing bags of feces downtown.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Modesto Police Department said occupants of a white SUV have been throwing the bags of feces at businesses in the Downtown District over the past several weeks.

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if they recognize the vehicle and can help identify the owners.

