SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 150 people gathered at a sideshow in Sacramento County over the weekend, officials said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said 53 citations were issued and more than 20 cars were towed. Most of the tows were for reckless driving, officials said, which has a mandatory 30-day impound which owners are financially responsible for. Two pursuits also resulted in arrests.
The group reportedly moved to different locations throughout the county, starting near the Arden Fair Mall then moving to Rio Linda, Del Paso Heights, Fair Oaks, Orangevale, and Rancho Cordova.
Rancho Cordova police officers were responsible for 12 of the tows and 21 citations, officials said, as well as an unrelated DUI arrest.
Multiple agencies including the sheriff’s office, Rancho Cordova Police Department, Sacramento Police Department, and California Highway Patrol responded to the sideshows.