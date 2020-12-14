More Than 150 People Gather At Sideshows Around Sacramento County, 20 Cars TowedMore than 150 people gathered at a sideshow in Sacramento County over the weekend, officials said.

Stockton Nonprofit Overwhelmed By Requests To Help Families Finance COVID-19 BurialsA Stockton-based nonprofit is helping so many families with COVID-19 burial expenses, it is now running out of money for financial assistance.

Sacramento-Area Athletes To Retrace Sierra Escape Of Donner Party SurvivorsFour veteran ultrarunners from the Greater Sacramento region are setting out on snowshoes to retrace the footsteps of the pioneers who braved the worst blizzard in a century to escape over the top of what’s now called Donner Pass through the Emigrant Gap northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Man Killed In Shooting Outside M&M Liquor Store On Folsom Blvd.A man has died after a shooting outside a liquor store on Folsom Boulevard Monday afternoon, officials confirm.