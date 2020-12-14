  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There are less than two weeks before Christmas and tamales sales are surging as more people put in orders to have the holiday staple on their dinner tables

Hispanic supermarkets and bakeries are doing their best to keep up with the demand. They say whether buyers are Mexican, Guatemalan, or El Salvadorean, the tamale has been a Christmas tradition for many generations.

“This tradition is so serious that people, they say my mom makes the best tamales, my grandmother makes the best tamales and they will not deviate from that. Understandable because of the nostalgia that comes from them,” said Joshua Gonzalez, a Northgate Markets employee.

Now that family gatherings are discouraged in the pandemic, many people are forced to turn to local businesses to get their tamale fix this year.

Comments (2)
  1. Mr. Clear says:
    December 14, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Whose family celebrations are on hold? Not ours. See we dont believe in the covid hoax and we will not play along with the “Mask-querade.” Enjoy your servitude slaves.

    Reply
  2. LEOs says:
    December 14, 2020 at 9:30 am

    We are gathering. Sorry son, we dont believe covid is real.

    “Conspiracies like these, at such a juncture, are extremely perilous, and those concerned in them are dangerous enemies to their country, and should receive the heaviest penalties of the law as an example to deter others from similar criminal conduct.” -Ex Parte Milligan

    Reply

