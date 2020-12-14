Sacramento-Area Athletes To Retrace Sierra Escape Of Donner Party SurvivorsFour veteran ultrarunners from the Greater Sacramento region are setting out on snowshoes to retrace the footsteps of the pioneers who braved the worst blizzard in a century to escape over the top of what’s now called Donner Pass through the Emigrant Gap northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Man Killed In Shooting Outside M&M Liquor Store On Folsom Blvd.A man has died after a shooting outside a liquor store on Folsom Boulevard Monday afternoon, officials confirm.

Millions Of Health Care Workers Are First In Line For The COVID Vaccine; When Can You Get One?The first to be vaccinated are frontline health care workers, but that’s easier said than done.

Ex-Prison Employee Mark Manteuffel Gets 35 Years For Series Of Sacramento-Area RapesA former prison employee who pled guilty to several Sacramento-area rapes has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.