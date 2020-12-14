Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Stockton Monday evening.
Stockton police say the shooting was reported in the 3200 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found the male victim at the scene and say he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.
The victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story.
More from CBS Sacramento: