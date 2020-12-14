Comments
TRACY (CBS13) —Police have confiscated 58 pounds of illegal fireworks that were reportedly intended for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Tracy.
According to the Tracy Police Department, a Stockton resident was arrested last week for selling illegal fireworks in the city of Tracy. Officers also confiscated various aerial and explosive pyrotechnics.
Police said there has been a 75% increase in fireworks-related calls for service. No fireworks are legal this time of year and dry conditions in the area make the pyrotechnics even more dangerous.
Homeowners in Tracy can be issued citations for those in their house that possess, sell, or light fireworks.
