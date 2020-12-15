Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody After Shooting, Hours-Long Standoff In ModestoAn armed suspect who barricaded in a Modesto residence Tuesday evening is in police custody.

Preseason Home Opener Brings Changes On And Off The Court For Sacramento KingsThe Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the first of two final preseason games Tuesday, nine months after fans left the Golden 1 Center for the last time.

Nevada City Mask Enforcement Takes Page From Its Own History BooksNevada City's decision to pass a new face covering enforcement ordinance is similar to an action the city took during the last pandemic in 1918.

California Coronavirus Surge Brings Field Hospitals And Body BagsHospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.