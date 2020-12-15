Menu
Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody After Shooting, Hours-Long Standoff In Modesto
An armed suspect who barricaded in a Modesto residence Tuesday evening is in police custody.
Preseason Home Opener Brings Changes On And Off The Court For Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the first of two final preseason games Tuesday, nine months after fans left the Golden 1 Center for the last time.
Nevada City Mask Enforcement Takes Page From Its Own History Books
Nevada City's decision to pass a new face covering enforcement ordinance is similar to an action the city took during the last pandemic in 1918.
California Coronavirus Surge Brings Field Hospitals And Body Bags
Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.
Evening Forecast - December 15, 2020
The latest forecast from Dave Bender.
6 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 12/15/20
We could see rain as early as Wednesday afternoon. But Thursday at 3 a.m. when the heaviest amount of rain is expected to pass through our area.
11 hours ago
Morning Forecast - 12/15/20
Dina Kupfer has your latest forecast for the Sacramento area
16 hours ago
Kings Hope Faster Pace Helps End Playoff Drought
The quest to make it back to the postseason has been a long, slow trip for the Sacramento Kings.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Jalen Hurts A Legit QB1 Option?
The Eagles rookie put up a strong game on Sunday despite facing the league's best defense. Can he repeat those performances down the stretch?
CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Set To Air Special Kid-Focused Broadcast Of NFL Wild Card Game January 10
In addition to its regular broadcast on CBS, the CBS Sports crew is partnering with Nick to put on a kid-friendly version of the broadcast with interactive elements, a halftime sneak peek at a new show and more.
Assemblyman Jim Cooper Exploring Sacramento County Sheriff Run
Elk Grove Assemblyman Jim Cooper is looking into a run for Sacramento County Sheriff.
4 minutes ago
Kings Take The Court For First Home Game Since March
The Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the first of two final preseason games, nine months after fans left the stadium for the last time.
57 minutes ago
Sacramento Man Pays Taco Bell Employees $100 Each
Taco Bell isn't just a fast-food restaurant chain for Shan Horan.
1 hour ago
Night 5: Farmgate Way, Citrus Heights
December 15, 2020 at 11:13 pm
On this, the fifth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Farmgate Way in Citrus Heights.
