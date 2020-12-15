  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police shot a man who allegedly confronted them with a gun.

On Monday at 11:45 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to reports of shots fired in 6100 block of Maywood Lane. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of a gun being cocked and were then confronted by a man with a gun, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.

Two officers fired their guns at the man, hitting him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where is in stable condition. Officers have recovered two firearms at the scene.

The involved officers are “OK”, say police.

The shooting is under investigation.

