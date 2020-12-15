  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News, Modesto Police Officers

MODESTO (CBS13) — An armed suspect who barricaded in a Modesto residence Tuesday evening is in police custody. 

The hours-long standoff came to an end around 6:50 p.m., Modesto police confirmed. Police say the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody. 

Police say the incident started as a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Oak Drive and Floyd Avenue. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, but the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Later, an officer found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue. When officers tried to contact the suspected driver, police say he began firing a weapon at them from inside an apartment. Officers returned fire as the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment.

No injuries were reported in the shootings. 

Multiple agencies, including the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist during the standoff. The Modesto Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team established communication with the suspect, which eventually led to his surrender. 

The suspect has not been identified.

The Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is investigating this police shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply