MODESTO (CBS13) — An armed suspect who barricaded in a Modesto residence Tuesday evening is in police custody.

The hours-long standoff came to an end around 6:50 p.m., Modesto police confirmed. Police say the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Police say the incident started as a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Oak Drive and Floyd Avenue. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, but the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Later, an officer found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue. When officers tried to contact the suspected driver, police say he began firing a weapon at them from inside an apartment. Officers returned fire as the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment.

No injuries were reported in the shootings.

Multiple agencies, including the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist during the standoff. The Modesto Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team established communication with the suspect, which eventually led to his surrender.

The suspect has not been identified.

Standoff has come to an end in Modesto. Police confirm man is in custody @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/4Ku7sQt57X — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) December 16, 2020

The Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is investigating this police shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.