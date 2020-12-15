MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a barricaded suspect has opened fire at a Modesto apartment complex.
Modesto Police say the suspect has fired his weapon in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area. There are reports that nearby residents are being evacuated due to the armed suspect.
Police say no officers or civilians have been injured.
There is a large police presence in the area, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies have also responded to the scene.
