Santa Swims With Sharks At Brazilian AquariumSCUBA SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS: Scuba divers dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus fed sharks and swam with stingrays at the aquarium, AquaRio, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (12/11). Staff will dress up every day and dive in costume until Christmas Day.

Noon Forecast - 12/15/20We could see rain as early as Wednesday afternoon. But Thursday at 3 a.m. when the heaviest amount of rain is expected to pass through our area.

Police Shoot Stockton Man During Armed ConfrontationThe man is recovering at the hospital after police shot him, they say. It happened when the man allegedly cocked his gun and confronted police Monday night, according to a police department statement.

Rocklin Unified School District Votes To Bring Kids Back To CampusStarting January 19, students will be brought back to class five days a week -- either in the morning or the afternoon.

California Updates Guidelines On Youth SportsThe new guidelines say no competitions are allowed until after January 25, 2021.

