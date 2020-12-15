A storm is on its way to Northern California that will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. It could bring a half-inch of rain to the Sacramento area.
Any time after 3 p.m. Wednesday is we could have showers.
Late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning is when the storm will move through the Sacramento area, bringing with it pockets of heavy rain as it moves its way across the valley.
As far as rain totals go, here’s what we’re expecting by the time the storm moves out of the area on Friday:
Auburn: 0.94″
Fairfield: 0.60″
Grass Valley. 1.22″
Marysville: 0.66″
Modesto: 0.32″
Sacramento: 0.52″
South Lake Tahoe: 0.62″
San Andreas: 0.74″
Stockton: 0.5″
San Francisco: 0.78″
Santa Rosa: 0.58″
Truckee 0.63″
Ukiah: 0.77″
A weather storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday in places above 5,500 in elevation. They could see 6″ to 9″ inches of snow, and 16″ in the highest elevations.
Stay in the know, visit the CBS13 Weather page and download the CBS13 Weather App.