ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a mysterious call reporting violence at a home.
The Roseville Police Department says the call came in Tuesday afternoon about a “significant act of violence” at a home within the Sun City Roseville community, that would require a large police response.
After getting more information, officials realized the entire incident was made up. They say it was an illegal swatting call.
The suspects were at a different location calling with fake information, eliciting a large-scale response at an unsuspecting victim’s home.
Roseville police are investigating the incident.
