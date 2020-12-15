Elk Grove Cafe Giving Away 100 Meals Over The HolidaysAn Elk Grove restaurant that has seen success during this hard time is giving back to its community with free meals.

16 minutes ago

12/15/20 PM Digi-CastWaiting for next round of rain

53 minutes ago

Santa Swims With Sharks At Brazilian AquariumSCUBA SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS: Scuba divers dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus fed sharks and swam with stingrays at the aquarium, AquaRio, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (12/11). Staff will dress up every day and dive in costume until Christmas Day.

3 hours ago

Noon Forecast - 12/15/20We could see rain as early as Wednesday afternoon. But Thursday at 3 a.m. when the heaviest amount of rain is expected to pass through our area.

4 hours ago

Police Shoot Stockton Man During Armed ConfrontationThe man is recovering at the hospital after police shot him, they say. It happened when the man allegedly cocked his gun and confronted police Monday night, according to a police department statement.

4 hours ago