STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old has died after a shooting in Stockton Monday evening.
Stockton police say the shooting was reported in the 3200 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found the male victim at the scene and say he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
The victim died from his injuries at the hospital, officials said.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
