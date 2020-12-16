Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) is looking into a run for Sacramento County Sheriff.
Cooper announced a campaign committee Tuesday for a possible run in 2022. Cooper is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, and this would not be his first time running for county sheriff. He lost a close race to current sheriff Scott Jones in 2010.
He was elected to the Assembly in 2014, representing Sacramento, Elk Grove, Galt and Lodi.
Cooper also has a campaign committee for re-election to the Assembly in 2022.
“At this point, I am only weighing my options and considering what is best for my family, the people of the 9th Assembly District, and for the citizens of Sacramento County,” Cooper said in a statement Tuesday.