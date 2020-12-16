MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Yuba and Sutter counties make up one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots anywhere in the country.

As many as one in four people are testing positive all while the only hospital serving both counties is seeing a shrinking staff.

“What I want the community to understand is that resources are limited,” said Adventist-Rideout Medical Hospital President Rick Rawson while speaking at a Yuba City Council meeting Tuesday.

He said the hospital is in overdrive and they have no ICU beds available. We’re learning on Tuesday alone, out of 60 COVID-19 patients who showed up at the hospital, nearly a quarter had to wait to get a hospital bed.

Yuba City held a special meeting on the issue this week.

One in four people in Sutter County or 25.7% tested positive in the past seven days. One in five in Yuba County at 20.5% which are the worst numbers anywhere in the state. On top of that, 100 staff are either in quarantine or out sick.

In Marysville, Fred French said, “It’s hard especially if something happens somebody has a heart attack and its already full capacity with people.”

Rideout canceled elective surgeries, redirecting staff at the Emergency Room, but hospital leaders say it’s still an issue.

So, what happens once ICU beds reach full capacity? Hospital leaders say they’re working with Sutter Health to share capacity, meaning if either hospital has open beds, they would share those beds.

They’ve also launched a program this week that brings acute care to people’s homes, combining care with virtual technology to open up beds in the hospital.