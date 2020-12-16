Menu
Erasing Hate: Mother Cleans Up Racist Graffiti Spray-Painted Near Rocklin Elementary School
After racial slurs were found on the sidewalk near Rock Creek Elementary School Monday, one mother took it upon herself to clean it up.
Megachurch Launches ‘Freedom Fund’ For Placer Businesses During Shutdown
Destiny Christian Church created the directory and fund. So far, 170 businesses have registered. Some are following the state guidelines. Some are very clearly not.
Getting Paid To Shop Local: Stanislaus County App Helps Businesses And Customers
Spending cash in Stanislaus County is now a little easier on your pocketbook. A local nonprofit is paying customers to shop local to help struggling businesses.
ICU At Marysville Hospital At Zero Capacity, So Where Do You Go?
Hospitals across the state are overwhelmed, including the only hospital for Yuba and Sutter counties, which ran out of ICU beds three weeks ago.
Latest Forecast
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 6: Darvel Court, Folsom
On this, the sixth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Darvel Court in Folsom.
1 hour ago
Evening Forecast - December 16, 2020
Seeing some showers overnight.
7 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 12/16/20
Dina Kupfer is tracking the incoming storm. See when we'll see the bulk of the rain and snow in our area.
10 hours ago
Morning Weather Forecast - 12/16/20
The storm is less than 24 hours away from the Sacramento Valley. Cody Stark tell us what we should know.
18 hours ago
Hiram Johnson Holds Football Practice Under New State Guidance For Youth Sports
A day after the state rolled out its new guidance for youth sports, many high school teams are now putting the rules into play.
Preseason Home Opener Brings Changes On And Off The Court For Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the first of two final preseason games Tuesday, nine months after fans left the Golden 1 Center for the last time.
Kings Hope Faster Pace Helps End Playoff Drought
The quest to make it back to the postseason has been a long, slow trip for the Sacramento Kings.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Jalen Hurts A Legit QB1 Option?
The Eagles rookie put up a strong game on Sunday despite facing the league's best defense. Can he repeat those performances down the stretch?
Stockton To Launch City's First-Ever Child Savings Account Program
Stockton is launching its first-ever child savings account program. Starting next year, up to 4,000 kids ages three and four will receive a grant in a savings account.
29 minutes ago
Cal Fire Captain Honored For Saving Lives During Library Stabbing
A Cal Fire Captain was honored Wednesday for his heroism during a stabbing spree at the Auburn library last year.
30 minutes ago
Alleged DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing On Highway 50
A suspected DUI driver reportedly crashed into a ditch on Highway 50 after swerving on the road. The suspect was later arrested on DUI charges.
32 minutes ago
53 Citations Issued In Weekend Sideshows Throughout Sacramento County
Authorities in Sacramento County are cracking down on sideshows.
34 minutes ago
Modesto PD: Gunman Fired Over 100 Rounds At Officers During Standoff
The gunman in an hours-long standoff with Modesto police on Tuesday allegedly fired more than 100 rounds toward officers.
35 minutes ago
Night 6: Darvel Court, Folsom
December 16, 2020 at 11:12 pm
On this, the sixth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Darvel Court in Folsom.
