Erasing Hate: Mother Cleans Up Racist Graffiti Spray-Painted Near Rocklin Elementary SchoolAfter racial slurs were found on the sidewalk near Rock Creek Elementary School Monday, one mother took it upon herself to clean it up.

Megachurch Launches ‘Freedom Fund’ For Placer Businesses During ShutdownDestiny Christian Church created the directory and fund. So far, 170 businesses have registered. Some are following the state guidelines. Some are very clearly not.

Getting Paid To Shop Local: Stanislaus County App Helps Businesses And CustomersSpending cash in Stanislaus County is now a little easier on your pocketbook. A local nonprofit is paying customers to shop local to help struggling businesses.

ICU At Marysville Hospital At Zero Capacity, So Where Do You Go?Hospitals across the state are overwhelmed, including the only hospital for Yuba and Sutter counties, which ran out of ICU beds three weeks ago.