PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies responded to a break-in last Friday to find a Placer County home completely trashed.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the home on the 2000 block of Precision Place had furniture flipped over, the back door kicked in and food thrown around the kitchen. Deputies had already been at the residence earlier in the day after reports of a disturbance between the victim and two people.
Investigators tracked down Marisa Holman and Melvin Hennessey, both 44, who reportedly confessed to breaking into the home after having an argument with the victim. Hennessey told deputies they also stole food from the victim.
Deputies say they recovered a large plastic bag in Holman’s car with the stolen food and returned it to the victim.
