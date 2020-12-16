STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are looking for an elderly porch pirate suspect in Stockton.

Last Wednesday around 11:44 a.m., a man stole a package from the front porch of a residence in the 4400 block of Spyglass Drive, according to the Stockton Police Department statement. Police released an image captured of the suspected senior as he reportedly took the package from the porch.

“This man is described as an elderly man. He looks like he could be in his 60s or even 70s,” Sergeant Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department said.

The homeowners didn’t want to speak with CBS13 on-camera but they did share the Ring surveillance video of the accused thief taking their package. Some people in Stockton were shocked when CBS13 showed them the video.

“Oh my god! What the old people doing stealing?!” Angela Moore-Wilson, who lives in Stockton, said.

“It’s just crazy to see that it doesn’t matter what age you are,” Robert Robbins, who lives in Stockton, said.

The suspected porch pirate was wearing a blue hat, a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

“He’s has a pretty distinctive hat and sweatshirt and pants. So, hopefully, he’s known in that neighborhood,” Silva said.

This accused thief is reminding investigators not all swiping suspects are wrapped in the same package.

“Usually, your average age of someone being a porch pirate is, you know, in their 20s or their 30s,” Silva said. “Crime has no age as you can see from this case.”

An unusual culprit caught on camera doing something that people aren’t surprised to see during the holidays. But they were a bit thrown off by this seasoned citizen taking on the role of the latest porch pirate suspect.

“Crime knows no age,” Michael Brown said.

Silva told CBS13 that it’s still unclear at this time to investigators who the alleged theft was able to get inside the gated community or if he lives there. Stockton Police also said that it’s unknown if he got into a car and are still searching for more surveillance video to find out where the suspect went.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Eric Jackman at 937-8593 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.

