Sacramento International Airport Opening Free COVID Testing SiteA COVID-19 testing area is opening up at the airport's parking lot that used to be for waiting taxis. Testing is free unless you're headed to Hawaii. It's available for everyone, not just travelers or airport employees.

4 hours ago

Gov Newson On COVID: We Have A Long Way To Gohe number of average daily deaths statewide has quadrupled from 41 a month ago to 163 now, while positive cases have surged to more than 32,500 each day. Of those new cases, an anticipated 12% will wind up in the hospital and 12% of those hospitalized will crowd already stretched intensive care units.

4 hours ago

Morning Weather Forecast - 12/16/20The storm is less than 24 hours away from the Sacramento Valley. Cody Stark tell us what we should know.

5 hours ago

State Sports Guidance Allows For Socially-Distanced PracticesA day after the state rolled out its new guidance for youth sports, many high school teams are now putting the rules into play.

11 hours ago

Assemblyman Jim Cooper Exploring Sacramento County Sheriff RunElk Grove Assemblyman Jim Cooper is looking into a run for Sacramento County Sheriff.

11 hours ago