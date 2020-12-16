  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a mysterious call reporting violence at a home.

The Roseville Police Department says the call came in Tuesday afternoon about a “significant act of violence” at a home within the Sun City Roseville community, that would require a large police response.

After getting more information, officials realized the entire incident was made up. They say it was an illegal swatting call.

The suspects were at a different location calling with fake information, eliciting a large-scale response at an unsuspecting victim’s home.

Roseville police are investigating the incident.

