SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Angel Cervantes outside a liquor store Monday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Kayshaun Devon Slaton on a single homicide charge.
Deputies reportedly found Cervantes with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 p.m. Monday outside the M&M Liquor Store on Folsom Boulevard.
Officials said the two men got into an argument at the liquor store and both shot at each other after exiting the store.
No other information was released about the fatal shooting.
