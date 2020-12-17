Raiders Lose Carr, Fall To Chargers In Overtime 30-27The Raiders' playoff hopes continued to fade after Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over Las Vegas on Thursday night.

NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15: J.K. Dobbins Has Big Opportunity Against Miserable Jaguars Run DefenseThe Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday and their rookie back has a chance to have a big day for fantasy owners.

Hiram Johnson Holds Football Practice Under New State Guidance For Youth SportsA day after the state rolled out its new guidance for youth sports, many high school teams are now putting the rules into play.