ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of spray-painting hate speech on the front of a restaurant, the Elk Grove Police Department announced on Thursday.

Elk Grove resident Lahn Hansen, 43, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces various charges including committing a hate crime.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Thursday at Umai Bar and Grill along Grant Line Road. Elk Grove police said officers arrived to find the hate-related graffiti and front of the business vandalized.

Hansen was reportedly caught on surveillance footage and identified. Police said he was located in the area of Bond and Bradshaw roads.

Evidence linking Hansen to the Umai Bar and Grill incident was located inside of his vehicle, authorities said. Additionally, police said they located narcotics, burglary tools and items related to a previously reported church burglary.

“I want this community to know that crimes targeted at any demographic will not be tolerated in Elk Grove,” said Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright. “Elk Grove will not allow the inexcusable actions of one person to tarnish the dedication this community has to fostering a climate of inclusivity, diversity, and respect.”

