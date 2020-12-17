Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man captured on surveillance video spray-painting hate speech on the front of a restaurant, the Elk Grove Police Department announced on Thursday.
The incident happened Thursday morning at Umai Bar and Grill in the area of Grant Line and Wilton roads.
“The City of Elk Grove is a diverse and vibrant community and there is no place here for crimes such as these,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
Authorities said they are working on identifying a suspect and ask anyone who may have been a wtiness to the incident to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.
