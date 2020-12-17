RENO, Nev. (AP/CBS13) — A 26-year-old Lake Tahoe man has been charged with murder in the strangulation of a Sparks woman whose body was found near a crashed car on the Mount Rose Highway in the middle of the night in September.

Alexandrew Vail of Kings Beach, California is accused of killing 27-year-old Emily Giudici on Sept. 15. Vail was being held without bail at the Washoe County Jail in Reno Thursday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Vail was arrested that day after an off-duty officer noticed a single-vehicle crash on his way home from work just after 2 a.m. on the mountain highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe. The officer found Guidici’s body outside the car.

Initially, Vail was charged with DUI and driving without a license. Later, the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled the death as a homicide by strangulation.

Vail was charged Wednesday with open murder. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

More from CBS Sacramento: