LODI (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway near Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Investigators said a person reportedly walked into their grandparents’ home along W. Kingdon Road shortly after 8 a.m. and found an elderly couple unresponsive. Relatives confirmed to a nearby neighbor that the couple was found dead inside their home.

Neighbors say the retired grandparents had lived in the house for four decades.

“Why them? I don’t know, it hasn’t fully hit me yet,” said neighbor, Aaron Allen.

Dean Meisch lives next to the house where the two bodies were found. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, eight hours before the elderly couple was found, Meisch said his dog was set off by noise coming from the house and started barking. Meisch went to check it out but said he didn’t see anybody.

“This is just so unreal,” said neighbor Susan Allen. “They were good neighbors. They are the kind of neighbors [that] if you needed help you could go to them.”

In a rare move, the Sheriff’s Office called in California Department of Justice investigators to help chase leads, as they searched three locations in the county tied to the investigation. SWAT detectives searched at least one house in Lodi, following a lead in the investigation. Officials said no one was home during the search. Investigators have still not identified a suspect or motive.

“They have better resources, better technology because we have questions that we are still trying to figure out ourselves,” said Deputy Alan Sanchez.

Investigators are not saying how the couple died, but say the bodies had visible injuries.

“I’m dumbfounded that this would happen,” said Frank Vera, who lives next door to the couple. “I’m sad, I feel bad for them, for them and their family. They shouldn’t have to go through that.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them, you can call Detectives Division (209)468-4425 or (209) 468-4400.

