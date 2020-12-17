Comments
LODI (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway near Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Investigators said a person reported walked into their grandparents’ home along W. Kingdon Road shortly after 8 a.m. and found two bodies unresponsive.
Very few details have been released.
As of around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said detectives were still on the scene.
CBS13 will bring you more updates on this story as they become available.
