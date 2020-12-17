(CBS Local) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died Wednesday at a hospital in Virginia at the age of 28.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, deputies were dispatched Wednesday to an apartment building for a call of someone in need of medical attention. Medics arrived on scene and transported Taliaferro to a local hospital where he died.

Taliaferro spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected with a fourth round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He impressed in his rookie season carrying 68 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns across 13 games. However, injuries caused him to play in just six games over the next two seasons. He switched to fullback in 2017, but was cut before the season began.

The Ravens released a statement after learning of Taliaferro’s death.

After leaving the NFL, Taliaferro went to play for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League briefly before finishing his career with the American Flag Football League.

The cause of death has not been released.