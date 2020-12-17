Solano County's Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect TonightConsumers and business owners are getting ready for the COVID stay-at-home order that will go into effect late Thursday night. Among the changes are that restaurants will have to do business outside and salons will be closed.

16 minutes ago

Big Rig Crash Blocks NB Business 80 At I-80 InterchangeThe single-vehicle crash happened at northbound Business 80 at the Interstate 80 interchange around 2 a.m.. Speed and road conditions were a factor. The roadway will be shut down until at least 8 a.m. while fuel is cleaned up at the truck is removed from the roadway. The cab of the truck was destroyed. The trailer and its contents were still intact and were transported to their destination.

46 minutes ago

Stockton To Launch City's First-Ever Child Savings Account ProgramStockton is launching its first-ever child savings account program. Starting next year, up to 4,000 kids ages three and four will receive a grant in a savings account.

7 hours ago

Cal Fire Captain Honored For Saving Lives During Library StabbingA Cal Fire Captain was honored Wednesday for his heroism during a stabbing spree at the Auburn library last year.

7 hours ago

Alleged DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing On Highway 50A suspected DUI driver reportedly crashed into a ditch on Highway 50 after swerving on the road. The suspect was later arrested on DUI charges.

7 hours ago