SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new motion filed in a Sacramento federal court is looking to depose, or in other words, question Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top state officials over their pandemic response.
The motion was filed by plaintiffs suing Newsom over the ban on protests at the state capitol last spring. It asks the governor, along with former California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanely and former Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell to sit for sworn depositions.
CHP instituted the ban after hundreds protested the state’s stay-at-home order.
READ MORE: Free Speech vs. Pandemic Safety: CHP Will Now Deny Permits For Coronavirus Protests At State Facilities
State lawyers are challenging the motion, filing a protective order.
A court hearing is planned for January 6.
