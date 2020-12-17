By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say multiple people were injured in a crash Thursday evening in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, the major-injury crash happened at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street.

Officials say the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time.

No other information was released about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply