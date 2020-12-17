Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say multiple people were injured in a crash Thursday evening in South Sacramento.
According to Sacramento police, the major-injury crash happened at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street.
Officials say the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time.
No other information was released about the crash.
🚨Traffic Advisory; SPD is on scene of a major injury accident at Fruitridge/65th, the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time – please use an alternate route #sacpd pic.twitter.com/FHGM5MtC49
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 18, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.