NATOMAS (CBS13) — The Natomas Unified School District is working to find shelter for two dozen families on the verge of homelessness.
The district says 25 families are unsheltered right now or living in motel rooms. On Wednesday night, the board voted unanimously to use district funds to help those families find housing.
They say most of those students are chronically absent and unable to learn because of their families’ situations.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for the families, but those funds won’t be available until late January.
The district will cover housing costs until then.
