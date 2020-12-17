Man Arrested In Connection To Restaurant Hate CrimeAuthorities arrested a man accused of spray-painting hate speech on the front of a restaurant, the Elk Grove Police Department announced on Thursday.

24 minutes ago

15-Year-Old Killed In Stockton ShootingThe latest shooting happened Thursday on Kelley Drive. Police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. They tried to take him to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

35 minutes ago

Roseville Woman Arrested In Connection To EDD Fraud SchemeFormer EDD employee, Andrea Gervais of Roseville, is accused of filing 100 fake claims, including one in the name of a sitting United States Senator.

39 minutes ago

Two Found Dead Inside Home Near LodiA homicide investigation is underway near Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

54 minutes ago

UC Davis Nurse Administers Shot Of HopeSoon after giving the first shot and dozens more, Critical Care Nurse Heather Donaldson received one herself.

4 hours ago