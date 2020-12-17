RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Rancho Cordova man is accused of burglarizing the same home twice and stealing the residents’ car, authorities said on Thursday.
Richard Hughley, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.
Rancho Cordova police said officers received a report Wednesday of a burglary occurring in the Sunriver neighborhood. The victims said several items were taken and their home ransacked while alerting officers that the suspect was possibly still near a back fence.
Hughley was spotted running in an alleyway and was later arrested when he was found hiding in the garage rafters of a vacant home, police said.
The victims also told police their home was burglarized a week prior and their car was stolen at the same time. Rancho Cordova police said they located the victims’ stolen vehicle nearby as well as the victims’ property stolen in both burglaries.
More from CBS Sacramento: