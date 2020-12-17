NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15: J.K. Dobbins Has Big Opportunity Against Miserable Jaguars Run DefenseThe Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday and their rookie back has a chance to have a big day for fantasy owners.

Hiram Johnson Holds Football Practice Under New State Guidance For Youth SportsA day after the state rolled out its new guidance for youth sports, many high school teams are now putting the rules into play.

Preseason Home Opener Brings Changes On And Off The Court For Sacramento KingsThe Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the first of two final preseason games Tuesday, nine months after fans left the Golden 1 Center for the last time.