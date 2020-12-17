SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento men are facing drug charges after being arrested as part of Operation PEACE, a joint initiative launched In Vallejo this year to counter a rise in violence, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott of the Department Of Justice Eastern District of California.

Marques Julius Johnson, 39, and Calvin James Smith, 32, were arrested on Dec. 9 during an undercover purchase in Vallejo, officials said. Both men were allegedly found in possession of 6,000 methamphetamine tablets and a loaded pistol. Smith was also allegedly found with a loaded AR-15.

Operation PEACE was launched in Vallejo in August, by which the city had already recorded 19 homicides and a significant uptick in other shootings and violent crimes, Scott said in a news release.

“Operation PEACE has successfully taken armed, violent criminals off the streets of Vallejo,” U.S. Attorney Scott said. “These successes will continue as the partnership between federal and local law enforcement agencies continue and bring about a safer Vallejo.”

Johnson and Smith’s arrests were part of other announced results from the operation.

An initial phase of Operation PEACE occurred from Sept. 21-25, Scott said. Within that timeframe, 25 fugitives who had federal and state outstanding warrants for violent offenses were reportedly apprehended. Johnson and Smith were arrested and later charged as a result of the operation’s second phase, which focused on targeting drug trafficking in Vallejo and suppliers from outside of the city, Scott said.

Vallejo residents Michael Williams, 58, and Clarence Courtney, 55, both face charges related to the possession and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. Courtney was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Darren Tramaine Tony Mitchell, 30, and Ronald John Garnes, 42, both also from Vallejo, were also arrested and were charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Scott said.

Other Vallejo residents Brian Earl Turner, 32, and Lamonte Eshawn Percoats, 33, were arrested in September and faces weapons charges. Percoats faces additional charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a gun to further a drug trafficking crime, officials said.

More from CBS Sacramento: