STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after another teenager gunned down and killed in Stockton Thursday afternoon.

This comes just days after a boy was fatally shot at a fast-food drive-thru. Detectives said the number of homicides in the city is surging this year, to almost 70% more than last year.

The latest shooting happened Thursday on Kelley Drive. Police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. They tried to take him to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we currently don’t have any suspect information or a motive,” said Rosie Calderon, a Stockton Police Community Service Officer.

On December 5, Stockton Police said another 15-year-old was shot and killed in front of his mother while going through a Burger King drive-thru. Officers said the suspect shot through the passenger side of the car.

This type of violence is an experience too many families have in common.

“I was very upset when I saw that because some other parents have to go through what we went through,” said Mavis Ployngam.

Ployngam’s 15-year-old son Alero Ployngam was gunned down in 2017. Mavis Ployngam said he was shot 28 times. She moved out of state to escape the violence in Stockton. And she said she still has no answers about her son — why he was killed or who did it.

“There was no explanation. They never caught who did it,” she said. ”You never get over it.”

Law enforcement is calling on the Stockton community to come forward with information after this latest shooting.

“Anything you saw that may be suspicious to call it in, it could lead us to a suspect,” Calderon said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney released this statement Thursday: “This must stop now and it will only stop when each of us works with law enforcement to find the drivers of violence.”

Families of homicide victims know all too well, an unsolved case can lead to lifelong heartbreak.

“It’s like he faded away and it hurts my heart,” Ployngam said.

